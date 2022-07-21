India, UK sign MoU on Mutual Recognition of Educational Qualifications

India and the United Kingdom on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Mutual Recognition of Educational Qualifications including maritime education and a Framework agreement on the health care workforce. The MoU was signed by the Commerce Secretary of the Government of India, B V R Subrahmanyam and the Permanent Secretary of the Department of International Trade in the United Kingdom, James Bowler. These agreements aim to facilitate closer alignment on education between India and UK as well as enhance short-term bilateral mobility and ensure mutual recognition of qualifications.

Speaking to the media after signing the MoUs, the Commerce Secretary said "India-UK FTA negotiations would be concluded by 31st August and after internal approvals on both sides, the agreement would be ready to be signed as per the convenience of both leaders," adding that "Irrespective of the party in power in the UK, the logic of FTA with India is irreversible." On 4th May 2021, the two countries made the commitment to unleash the trade potential of the partnership by doubling trade by 2030 and reducing market barriers to trade in key sectors. The two countries also agreed upon a new Enhanced Trade Partnership' (ETP). On January 13, 2022, the two sides launched negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement.

The MoU on Education was signed by Secretary of the Department of Higher Education, K Sanjay Murthy on behalf of the Government of India. This MoU provides for mutual recognition of educational qualifications and duration of study undertaken by students within duly approved and recognized higher education institutions in the two countries.

On a reciprocal basis, Indian Senior Secondary School/Pre-University Certificates will be considered suitable for entry into UK higher education institutions. Similarly, the Bachelor's degree, Master's degree and Doctoral degree of India and the UK will also be considered equivalent to each other. Apart from encouraging student mobility, the mutual recognition of qualifications would also promote excellence in higher education through cooperation, academic and research exchanges, an official statement read.

While, the MOU on maritime education qualification was signed by Director General of Shipping, Amitabh Kumar on behalf of the Government of India. This MoU will pave the way for the two governments to mutually recognize the certificates of maritime education and training, competency and endorsements of seafarers issued by each other.

The MoU will prove beneficial for the employment of seafarers of both countries and would make them eligible for employment on ships of either party. India being a seafarer-supplying nation with a large pool of trained seafarers, is expected to be significantly benefitted from the MoU. The Framework Agreement on Healthcare Workforce was signed by the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, V Hekali Zhimomi from the Indian side.

The Agreement includes cooperation on Nursing and Allied Health Professionals (AHPs), training of healthcare professionals and measures to bridge the skill gap. The agreement will facilitate the recruitment and training of nurses and AHPs from India by the UK in a streamlined manner. Given the shortage of nurses in the UK, the agreement will benefit both sides, the official statement added. (ANI)

