Left Menu

Indonesia mulls rollout of 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Indonesia was mulling the rollout of the fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccines as the pandemic is predicted to last longer than expected and the antibodies decline after six months of inoculation, Health Ministry spokesman Mohammad Syahril said on Friday.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 22-07-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 23:54 IST
Indonesia mulls rollout of 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia was mulling the rollout of the fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccines as the pandemic is predicted to last longer than expected and the antibodies decline after six months of inoculation, Health Ministry spokesman Mohammad Syahril said on Friday. "Some countries have started it, and Indonesia is planning it as the pandemic lasts," Syahril said.The vulnerable groups such as medical workers, people with comorbidity, the elderly, and public workers will be prioritized to receive the fourth dose.

The COVID-19 vaccination rate in Indonesia has reached 97 per cent for the first dose, 81 per cent for the second dose, and 26 per cent for the third dose. Dicky Budiman, an epidemiologist from Griffith University Australia, said a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is still needed to reduce hospitalization and mortality.

The presence of the Omicron BA.2.75 subvariant will make the pandemic duration last longer, while the transmission of BA.4 and BA.5 has not yet reached its peak, he said."I predict the vulnerable or crisis period from this fourth wave will last until October," said Budiman. Indonesia confirmed 4,834 new cases on Friday, bringing the total tally to 6,159,328, with accumulated recoveries of 5,964,196 and deaths of 156,893. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India
3
Draper wins NASA contract to deliver science investigations to Moon in 2025

Draper wins NASA contract to deliver science investigations to Moon in 2025

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Courts block Louisiana abortion laws, allow Florida's 15-week ban; Biden says he is 'doing well,' working after testing positive for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Courts block Louisiana abortion laws, allow Florida's 1...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022