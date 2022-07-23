Left Menu

Cambodia slams US "Cambodia Democracy and Human Rights Act of 2022"

The Senate of Cambodia on Saturday slammed the so-called "Cambodia Democracy and Human Rights Act of 2022" released by the United States recently, saying the bill contains biased, unfounded and prejudiced content.

ANI | Phnom Penh | Updated: 23-07-2022 15:54 IST
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Cambodia

Phnom Penh [Cambodia], July 23 (ANI/Xinhua): The Senate of Cambodia on Saturday slammed the so-called "Cambodia Democracy and Human Rights Act of 2022" released by the United States recently, saying the bill contains biased, unfounded and prejudiced content. The senate said in a statement that the U.S. bill was driven by geopolitical motives.

The bill excessively subscribed to contested sources, constitutes interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state, and hinders the ongoing maintenance of peace and political stability and promotion of socio-economic development for all, said the statement. "Furthermore, it runs counter to the spirit and shared aspiration of the peoples of the two nations who have endeavored to whatsoever cultivate good relations as well as improve friendship and cooperation," it added. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

