Philippines logs 3,604 new COVID-19 cases

Manila [Philippines], July 23 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines reported 3,604 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, the highest since Feb. 12, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 3,748,979. The Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases rose to 25,743.

The DOH said 14 more people died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 60,670. Of the total tally, 1,324 new cases were recorded in Metro Manila, home to over 13 million people.

The Philippines reported the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15, with 39,004 new cases. The country has seen four COVID-19 waves since the pandemic began in January 2020.The Philippines, with around 110 million population, has tested over 31 million people since the pandemic emerged. (ANI/Xinhua)

