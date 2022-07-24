Iranian lawmaker says Biden's Mideast tour failed

Tehran [Iran], July 24 (ANI/Xinhua): An Iranian lawmaker on Saturday described U.S. President Joe Biden's Middle East tour as a failed project that did not achieve anything for the United States, according to the official news agency IRNA. Fada-Hossein Maleki, a member of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said Biden sought to pursue the failed policies of his predecessor Donald Trump in the Middle East during the trip, however, the Saudis reacted with greater cognizance toward Washington's regional strategies in view of their experience.

He noted that the regional states and even the U.S. traditional allies chose to prioritize working on the reduction of tensions in their relations with Iran as their policy. Biden's four-day trip, which brought him to Israel, the West Bank, and Saudi Arabia, was his first trip to the region since taking office. (ANI/Xinhua )

