Pakistan: Govt to move SC requesting full court bench to hear cases related to Article 63-A

The ruling coalition of Pakistan has decided to file a petition in the Pakistan Supreme Court (SC) for the formation of a full court bench to hear cases related to the interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution, Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed in a statement on Sunday. The announcement comes a day after the Supreme Court announced its verdict over Punjab's by-election.

The official statement said that the leaders of the government alliance will also address a press conference at 10:30 am on Monday, the Dawn reported. The leaders will then go to the Supreme court with their lawyers to request the formation of a full court bench that jointly hears cases related to the election of Punjab's chief minister, the Supreme Court Bar Association's (SCBA) review petition of the SC's opinion on Article 63-A and other related petitions, the Dawn reported.

The statement said the PPP, PML-N and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl will go to the SC, while the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Balochistan National Party, Balochistan Awami Party and other allied parties will be among the petitioners as well. "The lawyers of all the parties will argue in the Supreme Court on Article 63-A of the Constitution," the statement read.

A day ago, the ruling coalition demanded of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial to form a full bench to hear a petition from PTI candidate for CM Punjab Parvez Elahi challenging a ruling from Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly to reject votes of PML-Q during the election. The Supreme Court must take up a review petition from Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and other petitions jointly, a handout issued by the coalition government said adding that the people are paying for the political instability through inflation, unemployment and poverty, the Dawn reported.

"This is a matter of national and political importance," it read. Notably, Pakistan Supreme Court allowed Hamza Shahbaz to stay as a 'trustee' chief minister of Punjab till the court resumes hearing on Monday.

A three-member SC bench comprising Pakistan Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhter issued the verbal order during a hearing on PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi's petition. In its order after the day-long hearing, the court said that it cannot leave a province without a chief executive and so, "Hamza will continue to work as a trustee chief minister till Monday."

The court also said Hamza is not allowed to work as per the constitution and law during the time period. Supreme Court directed Hamza Shehbaz to exercise only ceremonial powers while restraining him from exercising the absolute powers of the chief minister till Monday. "The chief minister, Hamza Shehbaz will not use his powers for political gains," it stressed.

The apex court then adjourned the hearing of the plea filed by PML-Q's Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.Former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) filed a petition against Mazari's ruling to reject 10 PML-Q votes in Punjab Chief Minister's elections, media reports said. The development comes after the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) reached Supreme Court (SC) registry in Lahore late at night and submitted a petition against the CM Punjab election. (ANI)

