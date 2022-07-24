Teenage girl killed by unidentified armed men in Afghanistan

A 15-year-old girl was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Afghanistan's Faryab province, local media reported citing sources. The armed man killed the girl after breaking into a house in the Kohistan district of Faryab province on Saturday night, Khaama Press reported citing sources.

On the other hand, the provincial Taliban officials have not yet spoken on the matter. Amid the reports of the increase in attacks especially women being primary victims by armed people, the Taliban turned silent and took no action to combat these crimes.

Earlier this month, an unidentified man stabbed a 50-year-old woman to death in her own home in the central Afghan province of Kapisa, reported the Khaama Press. In Kandahar Province's Ayno Mina city, a man allegedly shot his ex-wife, killing two men and a woman.

The reports of killing and abduction have increased in the past six months, especially among women. According to a report by the Afghanistan International news channel, over 100 women and girls have been reportedly killed, abducted, or committed suicide in the previous six months. In recent months, there has been an upsurge in domestic violence, personal enmity, and family blood feuds, which have resulted in homicides, target killings, and honour killings, according to Khaama Press.

The situation of women in Afghanistan has deteriorated. Not only the armed forces but the Taliban also have eroded women's rights in Afghanistan. According to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), the erosion of women's rights has been one of the most notable aspects of the de facto administration to date.

Before the Taliban came to power, women and girls had progressively had their right to fully participate in education, the workplace and other aspects of public and daily life. However, these rights have been restricted and in many cases completely taken away following the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban.

A decision taken by the Taliban prevented girls from returning to secondary school which meant that a generation of girls will not complete their full 12 years of basic education. At the same time, access to justice for victims of gender-based violence has been limited by the dissolution of dedicated reporting pathways, justice mechanisms and shelters, it added. "The education and participation of women and girls in public life is fundamental to any modern society. The relegation of women and girls to the home denies Afghanistan the benefit of the significant contributions they have to offer. Education for all is not only a basic human right, but it is also the key to progress and development of a nation," Markus Potzel, Acting Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan, said.

The atrocities of the Taliban against Afghan women have been on an incessant surge since the group seized power in Afghanistan in August last year, banning young girls and women of humanitarian rights. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)