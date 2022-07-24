Left Menu

Heavy rains kill 8 in Yemen

Torrential rains in Yemen have caused floods in parts of the country and killed at least eight people in the past 24 hours, local health authorities said Sunday.

ANI | Sanaa | Updated: 24-07-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 23:45 IST
Heavy rains kill 8 in Yemen
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Sanaa [Yemen], July 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Torrential rains in Yemen have caused floods in parts of the country and killed at least eight people in the past 24 hours, local health authorities said Sunday.

The victims included two girls, who were killed after the heavy rain caused the collapse of their family house in the western part of the capital Sanaa, while the other six people were found dead after they were swept by flood in the province of Dhamar, about 100 km to the south of Sanaa.

Residents are worried about epidemics spreading in the rainy season as the ongoing civil war has damaged the country's health system and disabled much of the infrastructure for clean water and sanitation. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

