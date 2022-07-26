Canadian police confirm 3 dead after multiple shootings

Ottawa [Canada], July 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Three people were confirmed dead, including a suspect, after four victims were shot Monday morning in several locations in Langley, British Columbia, Royal Canadian Mounted Police said. Local media quoted the police as saying that two victims were dead and two others were seriously hurt. The suspect was later identified and shot dead by the police, ending a series of attacks police believed were targeted at homeless people in the area.

The police said in an initial statement that one man had been arrested, but updated later that the suspect was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. The police said they still didn't know the motive behind the deadly incident, nor if there was any relationship between the deceased suspect and the victims.

While the investigation was underway, multiple areas in the city of Langley and Langley Township were closed to the public, media reports said. Langley is about 50 kilometers southeast of Vancouver, a coastal city in the western Canadian province of British Columbia. (ANI/Xinhua)

