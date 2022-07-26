Left Menu

India raises concern over resurgence of terrorist activity in Libya

India on Monday (local time) raised concern over the resurgence of terrorist activity in Libya at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Charge d'affaires at India's Permanent Mission to the UN Ambassador R Ravindra . Image Credit: ANI
India on Monday (local time) raised concern over the resurgence of terrorist activity in Libya at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). In a briefing at UNSC on Libya, Charge d'affaires at India's Permanent Mission to the UN Ambassador R Ravindra said, "We remain concerned at the resurgence of terrorist activity in Libya, and we reiterate that terrorist groups and affiliated entities must not be allowed to operate unchallenged in Libya."

However, he welcomed the progress that was made when the Presidents of the House of Representatives and High Council of State met in Geneva late last month (June 28-29, 2022). "It is imperative that all outstanding political issues are resolved peacefully by the parties concerned, keeping in mind the larger interests of the Libyan people," said the Indian envoy.

Highlighting the importance of holding Presidential and Parliamentary polls at the earliest, he said, "We hope all parties work together to maintain peace & stability in Libya. An immediate priority for Libya is to hold Presidential and Parliamentary polls at the earliest in a free, fair, inclusive and credible manner." "We look forward to an early consensus between the Libyan parties on the constitutional basis for holding the elections," he added

Libya has been suffering violence and unrest ever since the fall of the late leader United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL'S) regime in 2011. Libya has been suffering escalating violence and unrest ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011. The country is currently divided between a government that was appointed by the House of Representatives in March, and the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity that refuses to hand over office except to an elected government.

Libya failed to hold general elections in December 2021 as previously scheduled, due to disagreements over election laws among the Libyan parties. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

