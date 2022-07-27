Left Menu

7.1-magnitude quake hits northern Philippines: USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 jolted near Dolores in the northern Philippines on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Manila [Philippines], July 27 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 jolted near Dolores in the northern Philippines on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake, which struck at 00:43 GMT, was initially determined to be at 17.5978 degrees north latitude and 120.8093 degrees east longitude with a depth of 10.0 km. (ANI/Xinhua)

