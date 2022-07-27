WHO donates 2,400 monkeypox test kits to Uganda

Kampala [Uganda], July 27 (ANI/Xinhua): The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday donated 2,400 monkeypox test kits to Uganda to help with the African country's response to the infectious disease. WHO Representative to Uganda Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam handed over the kits to Ugandan Minister of Health Ruth Aceng, saying that the WHO is committed to providing assistance to strengthen Uganda's testing capacity.

Aceng expressed gratitude for the donation, noting that Uganda has so far carried out 70 tests, which all turned out negative. The WHO declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern on July 23. (ANI/Xinhua)

