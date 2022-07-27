Left Menu

WHO donates 2,400 monkeypox test kits to Uganda

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday donated 2,400 monkeypox test kits to Uganda to help with the African country's response to the infectious disease.

ANI | Kampala | Updated: 27-07-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 15:19 IST
WHO donates 2,400 monkeypox test kits to Uganda
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Uganda

Kampala [Uganda], July 27 (ANI/Xinhua): The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday donated 2,400 monkeypox test kits to Uganda to help with the African country's response to the infectious disease. WHO Representative to Uganda Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam handed over the kits to Ugandan Minister of Health Ruth Aceng, saying that the WHO is committed to providing assistance to strengthen Uganda's testing capacity.

Aceng expressed gratitude for the donation, noting that Uganda has so far carried out 70 tests, which all turned out negative. The WHO declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern on July 23. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022