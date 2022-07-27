Biden tests negative for COVID-19, ends strict isolation

Left Menu

US President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and will discontinue his strict isolation measures, White House Physician Kevin O'Connor said on Wednesday.

27-07-2022
US President Joe Biden (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and will discontinue his strict isolation measures, White House Physician Kevin O'Connor said on Wednesday. "Yesterday evening, and then again, this morning, he tested NEGATIVE for the SARS-CoV-2 virus by antigen testing. Given these reassuring factors, the President will discontinue his strict isolation measures," the White House Physician said in a statement.

This statement was issued after Biden completed his five-day course of PAXLOVID. "As of this morning, he has completed five full days of isolation. He remains fever-free and he discontinued use of any acetaminophen (TYLENOL) for the past 36 hours. His symptoms have been steadily improving, and are almost completely resolved," the statement added.

As a precaution, Biden will wear a well-fitting mask for 10 full days any time he is around others, Kevin O'Connor added. "The President continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him. For this reason, he will wear a well-fitting mask for 10 full days any time he is around others," the Physician said.

Biden, 79, tested positive for COVID-19 last week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

