Pelosi to attend US Chamber of Commerce event in Singapore

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to speak at an American Chamber of Commerce event in Singapore on August 1, the chamber said on Sunday.

ANI | Singapore | Updated: 31-07-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 16:39 IST
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
Singapore [Singapore], July 31 (ANI/Sputnik): US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to speak at an American Chamber of Commerce event in Singapore on August 1, the chamber said on Sunday.

The chamber's website lists Pelosi as a speaker at the event.

"The Singapore American Chamber of Commerce is pleased to invite members of the U.S. business community and its friends to an informal reception with a U.S. congressional delegation," reads a release for the event. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

