Pakistan: 7 dams collapse in Balochistan due to torrential rains

After torrential rains in the province wreaked havoc, at least seven dams have been broken in Balochistan while the death toll has jumped to 127, media reports said. The normal life has gone for a toss due to heavy rains and floods in the province. Almost everything has been destroyed as affectees are forced to live under the open sky with thousands of houses being destroyed, reported ARY News.

Meanwhile, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said that 7 dams have broken due to rains in Balochistan, while many dams have been filled with water. The areas have come under water and communication with many cities has been cut off, the floodplain is also moving towards Sindh from Jhal Magsi. Meerani Dam in Turbat has overflowed, due to which the spillways (passage for surplus water from the dam) have opened and water is continuing to flow, the highest level of Meerani Dam is 244 feet, and the current water level is 246 feet.

The water level in the hub dam is 339 feet while the spillway limit is 350 feet, the highest water level in Shadi Kor Dam Gwadar is 54 meters while the current water level is 51.34 meters. Meanwhile, the water level at Guddu barrage has increased by 20 thousand cusecs during 24 hours, there is low level flood in Tarbela, Chashma, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur barrage, as per the media portal.

As torrential rains and flash floods continued in Balochistan, the second stream of floodwater entered in adjacent Qambar-Shahdadkot district and the hilly region of Kachho in Dadu district, causing more losses in different areas. "Thirty more villages in Kachho and link roads have submerged in the water, as a total of drowned villages in the hilly region has reached 50," according to sources.

The local sources said that the people of the affected areas are forced to take refuge in hills and protective dykes to save their lives. "An elderly woman of 70 years, in a flood-hit village died of a health condition while failing to get medical help."

In wake of the havoc heavy rains created in Balochistan, provincial authorities have imposed Section 144 in the province.Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Friday said, "Section 144 has been enforced in the province and the citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel for 10 days."He said that since June 1, rains have taken the lives of 124 people and damaged 10,000 houses in the province. The floods damaged approximately 565 km of roads and 197,930-acre of agricultural land while 712 livestock also died," Uqaili added. In its latest forecast on Saturday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted more rains, and thundershowers in various parts of the country during the next 24 hours. MET advised the travellers and tourists to remain more cautious during the forecast period. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)