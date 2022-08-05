Russia may reduce its grain export plan this year: Agriculture Ministry

Moscow [Russia], August 5 (ANI/Sputnik): The Russian Agriculture Ministry sees risks that the country may not reach its grain harvest goal of 130 million tons this year, and may reduce its export plan, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Friday.

"In total, all this creates risks in terms of achieving the grain harvest of 130 million tons. Of course, we will fully provide our market, there will be no problems with this. However, if the planned volumes are not achieved, we will have to revise our export plans of 50 million tons. And this may have a negative impact on the world grain market," Patushev said, as quoted in the ministry's Telegram channel. (ANI/Sputnik)

