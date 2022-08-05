Left Menu

Russia may reduce its grain export plan this year: Agriculture Ministry

The Russian Agriculture Ministry sees risks that the country may not reach its grain harvest goal of 130 million tons this year, and may reduce its export plan, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Friday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 05-08-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 15:17 IST
Russia may reduce its grain export plan this year: Agriculture Ministry
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], August 5 (ANI/Sputnik): The Russian Agriculture Ministry sees risks that the country may not reach its grain harvest goal of 130 million tons this year, and may reduce its export plan, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Friday.

"In total, all this creates risks in terms of achieving the grain harvest of 130 million tons. Of course, we will fully provide our market, there will be no problems with this. However, if the planned volumes are not achieved, we will have to revise our export plans of 50 million tons. And this may have a negative impact on the world grain market," Patushev said, as quoted in the ministry's Telegram channel. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India
4
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022