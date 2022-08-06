Rosatom's Nuclear Center in Bolivia to start operation

Sucre [Bolivia], August 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Rosatom's Nuclear Technology Center will completely start its operation in early 2025, head of Rusatom Overseas Evgeny Pakermanov told Sputnik.

"We are going to transfer all facilities [of the center] to the Bolivian nuclear agency in early 2025, so the center will completely start its operation," Pakermanov said. (ANI/Sputnik)

