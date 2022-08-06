Rosatom's Nuclear Center in Bolivia to start operation
Rosatom's Nuclear Technology Center will completely start its operation in early 2025, head of Rusatom Overseas Evgeny Pakermanov told Sputnik.
ANI | Sucre | Updated: 06-08-2022 06:12 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 06:12 IST
- Country:
- Bolivia
Sucre [Bolivia], August 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Rosatom's Nuclear Technology Center will completely start its operation in early 2025, head of Rusatom Overseas Evgeny Pakermanov told Sputnik.
"We are going to transfer all facilities [of the center] to the Bolivian nuclear agency in early 2025, so the center will completely start its operation," Pakermanov said. (ANI/Sputnik)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement