21-member cabinet takes oath in Pakistan's Punjab province

A 21-member cabinet in the Chief Minister Pervez Elahi-led government took oath in Pakistan's Punjab province on Saturday, local media reported.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 06-08-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 15:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A 21-member cabinet in the Chief Minister Pervez Elahi-led government took oath in Pakistan's Punjab province on Saturday, local media reported. Governor Muhammad Baleegh-ur-Rehman administered the oath to the newly inducted members at the Governor's House, The News International reported.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf 's Omar Sarfaraz Cheema had refused to administer the oath to PML-N ministers, triggering a political crisis in the country's political heartland. Chief Minister Elahi and other dignitaries were also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

"It is hoped that the provincial ministers will work day and night to serve the people and meet the expectations of the people of Punjab," the Chief Minister said, as per The News International. After the high drama in the Punjab Chief Ministerial elections, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday, along with Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi finalized the provincial Cabinet. (ANI)

(ANI)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

