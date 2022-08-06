Left Menu

Israeli Defence Minister orders military to continue operation in Gaza

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz, after assessing the situation around the Gaza Strip with the participation of the heads of law enforcement agencies, ordered the military department to continue the operation dubbed Breaking Dawn against Islamic Jihad, the Israeli Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 06-08-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 15:48 IST
Israeli Defence Minister orders military to continue operation in Gaza
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv[Israel], August 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz, after assessing the situation around the Gaza Strip with the participation of the heads of law enforcement agencies, ordered the military department to continue the operation dubbed Breaking Dawn against Islamic Jihad, the Israeli Defence Ministry said on Saturday. "Minister Gantz instructed the military department to continue the operation against Islamic Jihad, focusing on actions to prevent rocket attacks from Gaza to Israel," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Gantz also instructed the departments to focus on supporting residents of Israeli border areas that suffered from Palestinian shelling from the Gaza Strip. The statement added that Chief of General Staff of the Israel Defence Forces Aviv Kochavi, representatives of the Ministry of Defence, the head of the intelligence department of the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), and other high-ranking security officials took part in assessing the situation. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
3
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022