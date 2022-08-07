Left Menu

Ukrainian troops shell Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant overnight: Local authorities

Ukrainian troops overnight launched an attack against the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant using an Uragan multiple rocket launcher, with shrapnel and a rocket engine falling at 400 meters (1,312 feet) from the station's operating power unit, the military and civil administration of the city of Enerhodar told Sputnik on Sunday.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 07-08-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 23:31 IST
Ukrainian troops shell Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant overnight: Local authorities
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Kyiv [Ukraine], August 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Ukrainian troops overnight launched an attack against the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant using an Uragan multiple rocket launcher, with shrapnel and a rocket engine falling at 400 meters (1,312 feet) from the station's operating power unit, the military and civil administration of the city of Enerhodar told Sputnik on Sunday. "Tonight, the Ukrainian armed forces carried out a strike using a 220-millimetre Uragan rocket launcher," an administration spokesperson said.

The missile unfolded and released shrapnel warheads as it approached the power units, the spokesperson noted. "The area of the dry storage facility for processed nuclear fuel and the automated control post of the radiation situation appeared to be in the strike zone. Administrative buildings and the adjacent territory of the storage facility were damaged by the cluster munitions. It is important to note that the fallen shrapnel warheads and the rocket engine itself fell no more than 400 meters from the active power unit," the spokesperson added. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
3
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
4
Exodus of Chinese nationals: Over 6,00,000 requested asylum

Exodus of Chinese nationals: Over 6,00,000 requested asylum

China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022