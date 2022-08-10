Jaishankar meets Denmark minister, discusses Green Strategic Partnership

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Denmark Development Minister Flemming Moller Mortensen in New Delhi on Wednesday and discussed the Green Strategic Partnership between the two countries and the ongoing Ukraine conflict. "Glad to meet Flemming Moller Mortensen, Minister for Development & Nordic Cooperation of Denmark today in New Delhi. Value his long association with India and his warm sentiments. Discussed further steps in our Green Strategic Partnership that is making solid progress," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Also exchanged views on the global repercussions of the Ukraine conflict," he added. India's relations with countries in European countries remained on a steadily upward track characterised by warmth and progress last year. Regional groups within Europe like the Visegrad Group and the Nordic group, which includes Denmark, also provide platforms for plurilateral exchanges with India.

New opportunities for economic cooperation, especially in the areas of renewable energy, water management, circular economy, health & pharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence and digitalization have provided momentum to this traditionally close relationship. In the first visit to India by a Head of Government post the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was in India for a State Visit in October last year.

During this visit, both sides reviewed the progress in Green Strategic Partnership and agreed to further expand collaboration in the areas of agriculture technology, including food safety, cold chain, food processing, fertilizers, fisheries, aquaculture, etc. New areas of cooperation like Smart Water Resource Management, Waste to Best- creation of best resources from waste, and efficient supply chain management were also identified.

This year, Mette Frederiksen hosted PM Modi during an official visit to Denmark on May 3-4. The Danish Prime Minister expressed her gratitude for being able to return the very warm welcome and hospitality that she experienced during her official visit to India in October 2021.

The Green Strategic Partnership, established during the Virtual Summit between the two Prime Ministers in September, 2020, has become a catalyst for enhanced cooperation between India and Denmark. The two Prime Ministers welcomed the concrete progress under the Green Strategic Partnership and reconfirmed their commitment to democratic values, rule of law and respect for human rights on which the Green Strategic Partnership is based. (ANI)

