Meenakashi Lekhi congratulates Jagdeep Dhankhar for taking oath as Vice President

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 22:55 IST
Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday took oath as 14th Vice President of India (Photo: Twitter/@M_Lekhi). Image Credit: ANI
Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi on Thursday congratulated to Jagdeep Dhankhar for being sworn in as the 14th Vice President of India. The minister said she is confident that his vast legal knowledge and rich administrative experience will greatly benefit the country.

"Heartiest Congratulations to 'Kisan Putra' Shri @JDhankhar1Ji for being sworn in as the Vice President of India. Confident that his vast legal knowledge and rich administrative experience will greatly benefit the @VPSecretariat and the Rajya Sabha," Meenakashi Lekhi said in a tweet. Dhankhar today took oath as the 14th Vice President of India.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office of Vice President to him at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Vice President is also the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Dhankhar was elected as Vice President on August 6 after defeating the opposition candidate Margaret Alva. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

