Pak: TTP sets up check-post in Swat; panic among locals

The return of the Taliban to the Swat region of Pakistan has created panic among the local residents in the region who are demanding the government take action against the organization.

ANI | Swat | Updated: 12-08-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 17:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The return of the Taliban to the Swat region of Pakistan has created panic among the local residents in the region who are demanding the government take action against the organization. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had reportedly established a check-post on the Balasoor Top while its members are seen roaming in other areas of Matta tehsil of Swat district, the News International reported citing sources on Thursday.

According to the local residents, Taliban militants were not only at Balasoor Top but were also present in large numbers in the mountainous areas of Matta tehsil, including Bar Shor, Koz Shor, Namal, Gat Peuchar and other places. The number of Taliban militants was increasing in the mountainous areas of Matta tehsil with each passing day which had created panic among the inhabitants, the local residents said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Malakand Range, Zeeshan Asghar, was contacted for comments on the new development but he did not respond. In January this year, the TTP confirmed the death of senior leader Mufti Khalid Balti alias Mohammad Khorasani in the eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, the News International reported. The ongoing peace talks between the TTP and Pakistan government reached a stalemate as the outlawed group refused to give in on its demand for the reversal of the merger of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

Despite a series of meetings between the two sides in recent weeks to break the impasse, there has also been a stalemate over the issue of TTP laying down arms in case of a peace deal. Talks between the two sides began in October 2021 to seek a political solution to the issue. The talks that were held at the request of the Afghan Taliban led to a one-month ceasefire in November. However, the truce could not last long as differences emerged soon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

