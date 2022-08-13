Pak warship PNS Taimur to take part in 'war games' with Sri Lanka

Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Taimur has arrived at the port of Colombo and will conduct a joint exercise with the Sri Lankan Navy in the western seas, according to Sri Lankan media. The 134m-long Chinese-built frigate warship PNS Taimur was commanded by Captain M Yasir Tahir and it is manned by 169 as the ship's complement, News First reported.

According to the media report, the ship is expected to remain in the island until August 15 and the crew of the ship will take part in several programmes organized by the Sri Lanka Navy to promote cooperation between the two navies. In June this year, China delivered the second of four powerful Type 054A/P frigates to the Pakistan Navy, according to Global Times.

The PNS Taimur is the second of four Type 054 A/P frigates China built for the Pakistan Navy. The first Type 054A/P frigate, the PNS Tughril, joined the Pakistan Navy Fleet in January, according to Global Times. As a technologically advanced and highly capable sea asset, the PNS Taimur has high-tech weapons and sensors, and the latest combat management and electronic warfare systems to fight in multi-threat environments, according to a statement issued by Pakistan Navy.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi said that the Type 054A/Ps will not only serve to reinforce the security architecture of Pakistan's maritime zones across the country's maritime border but also help safeguard the sea routes of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)