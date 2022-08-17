Left Menu

Jaishankar to hold joint commission meet with Thai counterpart today in Bangkok

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who is in Thailand to attend the 9th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting as both nations celebrate 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations will hold meeting with his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai today in Bangkok.

ANI | Bangkok | Updated: 17-08-2022 07:31 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 07:31 IST
Jaishankar in Thailand to attend 9th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting.. Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is in Thailand to attend the 9th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting as both nations celebrate 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations, will hold meeting with his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai today in Bangkok. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand will host the 9th Meeting of the Thailand - India Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation on 17 August 2022 at 0900 -1145 hrs. at the Shangri-la Hotel, Bangkok. The 9th Thailand- India JC will be co-chaired by Don Pramudwinai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand and Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, read Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.

After the meeting, both sides will witness the signing ceremony of two Memorandum of Understandings between Thailand and India, namely (1) the Memorandum of Understanding on Health and Medical Research Cooperation between the Department of Medical Services of Ministry of Public Health of Thailand and the Indian Council of Medical Research of Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India, and (2) the Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation and Collaboration on Broadcasting between the Prasar Bharati, India, and the Thai Public Broadcasting Service, Thailand (Thai PBS). The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand and Minister of External Affairs of India will also hold a joint press conference, added the release.

The meeting will enhance bilateral relations in all dimensions including political security economic trade and investment connectivity social and culture cooperation as well as strengthen regional and sub-regional cooperation, and revitalize bilateral relations after the COVID-19 pandemic. Both sides noted that India and Thailand are close maritime neighbours having historical and cultural linkages. In the contemporary context, India's 'Act East' policy is complimented by Thailand's 'Look West' policy.

Thailand is the Chairman of ASEAN for 2019 and also country Coordinator for India-ASEAN Strategic Partnership for 2018-21. (ANI)

(ANI)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

