Pakistan Information Minister Aurangzeb mocks Imran Khan for speaking about media freedom

Pakistan Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday mocked former Prime Minister Imran Khan for talking about media freedom, terming it "not less than a joke". Addressing a press conference, she recalled that during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI's) tenure journalists were tortured and programmes were suspended, reported Geo News.

"During Khan's tenure black laws against media were formed," said Aurangzeb, adding, "Imran Khan is misleading the nation." "Several international media watch international organisations had called Khan a 'predator' and black laws against media were formed under his tenure," she said, adding that his "rented" media team spread propaganda against media.

The information minister said that Khan was the prime minister when Absar Alam, Asad Toor, Asma Sherazi, Gharida Farooqui, Nusrat Javed, and Matiullah Jan were attacked. She went on to highlight that during Khan's tenure as prime minister programmes of renowned journalists Amber Shamsi, Hamid Mir, Talat Hussain, Iftikhar Ahmed, Najam Sethi, and Murtaza Solangi were also suspended, reported Geo News.

Taking a jibe at Khan's comments regarding the "flawed" justice system in the country, Aurangzeb said that when all power should be held accountable then the PTI chairperson should also be summoned in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). "Khan is not appearing before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and he should be arrested," Aurangzeb maintained.

"It was in Khan's tenure that Amnesty International highlighted the corruption in Pakistan," she said, adding that the organisation noted that historic corruption was seen during the period of PTI's government, reported Geo News. Regarding Shahbaz Gill's case, she highlighted that during Khan's tenure then Opposition members were arrested twice for every allegation.

"Nawaz Sharif was handcuffed in front of his daughter Maryam Nawaz, and cases were registered against 90-year-old mother of Javed Latif," she said while highlighting the wrongdoings of the previous government. "Those who mocked other political leaders for falling sick in custody are now reeling with the same problems," she said, accusing Gill of "faking" his health issues.

Meanwhile, Khan on Thursday called on the country's military establishment to "review its policies" while asserting that he preferred death instead of accepting the Shehbaz Sharif government. This warning comes as the PTI chief is embroiled in a battle with the ruling coalition, which he says came to power as a result of a US-backed conspiracy against him.

Addressing a seminar in Islamabad, the PTI chief said political stability was the prerequisite for economic development and neither could be had without free and fair elections. "I want to ask the neutrals today, do you know where the country is heading?" Dawn newspaper quoted Khan as saying. "How can the country and economy progress when you don't even know what will happen in the next 2-3 months," Imran Khan asked. (ANI)

