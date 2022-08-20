Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb demands Imran Khan's arrest

Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb demanded the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the foreign funding case. She said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) should arrest Imran Khan like that of the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) leaders who were apprehended on the basis of mere accusations, reported The Express Tribune

"If the FIA can arrest Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Suleman Shehbaz, Hamza Shehbaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail and others on the basis of allegations, then why Imran Khan, who used the prohibited funding against the national interest, should be let scot free," she said while addressing a news conference. Marriyum said a person (Imran Khan), who refused to appear before the FIA in connection with the prohibited funding, should be jailed, reported The Express Tribune.

The minister said Imran misled the nation by consistently telling lies over a case that was investigated by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for eight years and remarked the funds were also received in the personal accounts of other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Asad Qaiser, Imran Ismail, Shah Farman, Saifullah Niazi and others. She also asked all those, who had opened "fake accounts" for receiving the prohibited funding, to appear before the FIA, saying, otherwise, they should be ready for strict action, reported The Express Tribune.

The foreign funding case is pending since November 14, 2014, and it was filed by PTI founding member Akbar S Babar who had alleged that there are some financial irregularities in the PTI's funding from Pakistan and abroad. The prohibited funding case, she said, would be taken to its logical end and its details would be made public so that the people should know how Imran had "misled" them through "lies and deception".

"The probe in the PTI's prohibited funding is underway and the FIA has unearthed a big account, whose details will be shared with the public tomorrow," she remarked. The minister said the ECP had declared the PTI a foreign-aided party as it used around 351 accounts for receiving the prohibited funding, reported The Express Tribune. (ANI)