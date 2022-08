LS Speaker Om Birla arrives in Toronto for 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference

The famous UK Anthropologist and social scientist Filippo Osella approached the Delhi High court challenging his deportation from Kerala Airport on March 23, 2022. The speaker is leading an Indian Parliamentary delegation led by that will hold bilateral discussions with presiding officers of world legislatures and parliamentarians in order to strengthen democracy.

Taking to Twitter, the LS Speaker said, "Arrived in Toronto with Indian Parliamentary Delegation for 65th Commonwealth Parly. Conference. Looking forward to deliberations at the Conf. & bilateral discussions with Presiding Officers of world legislatures & parliamentarians on ways towards strengthening parly. Democracy." "Presiding Officers & parliamentarians of Commonwealth countries will have a comprehensive discussion on challenges faced by Parliaments today," he tweeted.

Earlier on August 22, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrived in the Netherlands on the first leg of the visit. On this occasion, Birla called on the President of the Senate of the Netherlands Prof. (Dr.) Jan Anthonie Bruijn in the Netherlands where the two leaders exchanged views about enhancing parliamentary cooperation and expanding economic and cultural relations between India and the Netherlands and several other issues of mutual interest.

Birla also addressed Members of the Surinamese-Indian community. Speaking on the occasion, he said that India and Netherlands share strong political, economic and cultural ties. Mentioning the contributions of the Indian Diaspora in the Netherlands, Birla added that the Indian community in the Netherlands is strengthening the economy and society through their dedication, expertise and professionalism. Observing that they are acting as a bridge between the two historically close countries, Birla expressed hope that the visit would go a long way in further strengthening the close and cordial relations between India and the Netherlands.

Earlier, Birla visited the Sewa Dham Hindu Centre at the Hague and offered prayers. He also gifted a Ganesha idol to the temple in Seva Dham Hindu Centre as a mark of reverence. (ANI)

