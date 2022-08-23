Strong earthquake hits western Indonesia, no casualties reported

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's western province of Bengkulu on Tuesday evening, according to meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

The quake jolt at 21:31 Jakarta time (1431 GMT), with the epicentre at 64 km southwest of Kaur district and the depth at 12 km under the seabed, the agency cited by Xinhua News Agency. The tremors were also felt in the nearby provinces of Lampung, South Sumatra, West Sumatra and Jambi.

On Monday, a magnitude-6.2 earthquake struck Bali, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center cited by CGTN. (ANI)

