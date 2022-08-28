Left Menu

Pakistan appoints new State Bank governor

Amid dwindling foreign reserves and the country's ongoing deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Pakistan appointed Jameel Ahmad as the new governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for the next five years.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 28-08-2022 11:27 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 11:27 IST
Pakistan appoints new State Bank governor
Jameel Ahmad, newly appointed Governor of State Bank of Pakistan. (Photo credit: @StateBank_Pak). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Amid dwindling foreign reserves and the country's ongoing deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Pakistan appointed Jameel Ahmad as the new governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for the next five years. Jameel Ahmad assumed the charges as the governor after his appointment was approved by Pakistani President Arif Alvi. Ahmad has previously served the bank as deputy governor and executive director, Geo News reported.

"Mr. Jameel Ahmad has assumed the charge of Governor, State Bank of Pakistan, after his appointment by the President of Pakistan for a period of 5 years in pursuance of Section 11 A (1) of SBP Act 1956," the State Bank of Pakistan announced on Twitter. The post fell vacant in May after former SBP governor Reza Baqir's term expired and the coalition government decided against extending his tenure further.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government was considering an extension until a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is finalized but later announced that no extension has been granted to the SBP governor. Following Baqir's exit, Murtaza Syed, being the senior-most deputy governor, assumed the position of the acting governor, Geo News reported.

According to Ahmad's SBP profile, Ahmad's career as a central banker spans over 31 years in various senior positions at the SBP and the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA). His association with the SBP dates back to 1991 and he served the bank in various capacities including deputy governor from April 2017 to October 2021 and executive director.

He served at SAMA as an adviser from July 2009 to April 2015 and as a senior adviser from December 2021 to August 2022. He advised SAMA management on a broad range of policy matters in various central banking areas and coordinated major transformation projects for the bank.

Ahmad did his MBA from the University of Punjab in 1988 and is a fellow member of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (FCMA) since 1994, a fellow member of the Institute of Bankers Pakistan (FIBP) since 1993, and a fellow member of the Institute of Corporate Secretaries of Pakistan (FCIS) since 1992. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
3
Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early Fe...

 Global
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022