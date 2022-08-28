Left Menu

Weapons smuggling attempt thwarted in Jordan valley

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday that a shipment of smuggled weapons had been intercepted at the border with Jordan.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 28-08-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 22:18 IST
Weapons smuggling attempt thwarted in Jordan valley
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 28 (ANI/Sputnik): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday that a shipment of smuggled weapons had been intercepted at the border with Jordan. "IDF and Israeli security forces thwarted a weapons smuggling attempt in the Jordan Valley," the IDF said on Twitter.

Over the weekend, IDF observers spotted a suspect on the border with Jordan, the IDF said, adding that soldiers and the Israeli border police were sent to the site and detained the suspect who had 10 pistols in his possession . After operational search activities in the area, the IDF detained more suspected smugglers, spotted in two cars.

In total, according to the IDF, this year the military, together with the police and other security forces, managed to prevent the smuggling of approximately 300 illegal weapons and more than two tonnes of drugs to Israel. According to the IDF, the figures for 2022 reflect an increase in the number of attempts to smuggle drugs and weapons to Israel. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global
4
Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early Fe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022