Left Menu

6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit near Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 29-08-2022 11:07 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 11:07 IST
6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit near Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology. "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 29-08-2022, 08:59:15 IST, Lat: -0.97 & Long: 98.68, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 566km SW of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia", the National Centre for Seismology said in a statement.

The quake occurred at around 8.59 am today with the epicentre at 566 km SW of Kuala Lumpur and the depth at 10 Km. The latitude was found to be -0.97 whereas the longitude was 98.68. Earlier, on Tuesday, an earthquake hit the waters off the southwestern coast of Sumatra island at around 9:30 pm, nearest to Bengkulu, South Sumatra and Lampung provinces.

The epicentre of the quake was in the sea about 64 kilometres from shore. However, no casualties or damages were immediately reported by authorities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022