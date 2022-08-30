Education Minister Pradhan holds talks with Brazilian counterpart in Bali

Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held talks with his Brazilian counterpart Victor Godoy on Tuesday in Bali and discussed deepening bilateral engagements in education, entrepreneurship, research and innovation. "Glad to meet HE @victorv_godoy, Minister of Education, Brazil ahead of the G20 4th EdWG and Education Ministers'Meeting. We had fruitful discussions on deepening our bilateral engagements in education, entrepreneurship, research and innovation," minister Pradhan tweeted.

The Education Ministry in a statement said the two ministers agreed to revive the Joint Working Group engagements in the areas of education and skill development between our two countries. Pradhan said that research collaborations in priority areas like energy security, collaborations in traditional medicine, preventive healthcare, yoga, Ayurveda and digital technologies, and linkages between Higher Education Institutions & Skill institutions are key areas that can immensely benefit both India and Brazil.

"Victor Godoy expressed his keenness to deepen academic and research engagements and make our coperation in education more vibrant. As a G20 Troika co-chair, he also expressed Brazil's support to India in taking forward the EdWG agenda during our upcoming presidency," the ministry said in a statement. Later, Pradhan also interacted with the Indian community at Seminyak in Bali.

This comes as Pradhan will be participating in the G20 4th Education Working Group Meeting & Education Ministers' Meeting in Bali. The minister said that he will be sharing India's best practices for building a more resilient, inclusive, equitable and sustainable future, through education.

He will also be participating in bilateral meetings with his counterparts from G20 member states. The minister will also present the priority themes identified by India for the next G20 EdWG Meeting to be held under India's presidency. India and Brazil continued to expand their strategic partnerships in various sectors of cooperation, according to the ministry of external affairs (MEA).

The momentum in India-Brazil relations created during President Bolsonaro (PB)'s historic visit to India in January 2020 as the Chief Guest during the Republic Day celebrations continued with his attending the Republic Day celebrations in Brasilia with 9 of his cabinet colleagues in January 2021. PB's public acknowledgement of India's supply of vaccines was equally matched by vociferous reporting in Brazilian media.

Numerous meetings, webinars and interactive sessions aimed at expansion of cooperation in various sectors such as health and pharmaceuticals, traditional medicine, defence and defence industrial cooperation, agriculture, mining and culture were organised. The Embassy of India in Brazil also pursued 3Ts (Trade, Technology and Tourism) interests and country-specific export targets with several object-oriented events.

Following sustained efforts, there has been a 100 per cent increase in India's exports to Brazil during April-October 2021 over the same period in 2020 (i.e. from USD 2.11 billion in April-October 2020 to USD 4.26 billion in April-October 21), ahead of the export target set by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for Brazil. (ANI)

