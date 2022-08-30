Left Menu

Macron, Zelenskyy discuss IAEA mission to Zaporizhzhia NPP: Reports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an informal conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday night, during which the leaders discussed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, RBC-Ukraine reported on Tuesday, citing Zelenskyy's spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 30-08-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 23:25 IST
Kyiv [Ukraine], August 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an informal conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday night, during which the leaders discussed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, RBC-Ukraine reported on Tuesday, citing Zelenskyy's spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov. The IAEA expert mission headed by Director General Rafael Grossi arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday to inspect the NPP. The mission consists of 13 experts without representatives from the US, the UK and Russia, the Ukrainian broadcaster 1+1 reported .

The IAEA inspection at the NPP will last from August 31 to September 3. The Zaporizhzhia NPP, located on the left bank of the Dnieper River, is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and output. Since March, the facility and surrounding areas have been controlled by the Russian military. The NPP has recently been a target of intensive shelling by Ukrainian forces, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear disaster. Kiev, in turn, has blamed Russia for the shelling. (ANI/Sputnik)

