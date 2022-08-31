Left Menu

US Army grounds entire Chinook helicopter fleet amid engine fire concerns

The US Army is grounding its entire fleet of Chinook helicopters amid concerns about engine fires, the Wall Street Journal said citing officials.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-08-2022 08:39 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 08:39 IST
US Army grounds entire Chinook helicopter fleet amid engine fire concerns
Chinook helicopter -- (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The US Army is grounding its entire fleet of Chinook helicopters amid concerns about engine fires, the Wall Street Journal said citing officials. US Army Materiel Command made the decision to ground the fleet out of an abundance of caution while they inspect over 70 helicopters that contain a part suspected to be linked to the problem, as per the report.

Army officials are aware of a small number of engine fires with the helicopters, and the incidents didn't result in any injuries or deaths, the official said, as per the report. The grounding of the Chinook helicopters could pose logistical challenges for American soldiers, depending on how long the order lasts.

Wall Street Journal citing sources stated that the grounding was targeted at certain Boeing Co. and took effect within about the last 24 hours. The Army has about 400 helicopters in its fleet, one of the US officials said. "The safety of our soldiers is the Army's top priority, and we will ensure our aircraft remain safe and airworthy," an Army spokeswoman said, as per the reports.

The Chinook is a heavy-lift utility helicopter that is used by both regular and special Army forces, ferrying more than four dozen troops or cargo. It has been a staple of the Army's helicopter fleet for six decades. The Chinook is made by aerospace company Boeing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; Swiss drugs regulator approves first bivalent Covid-19 booster and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022