Books on India gifted by PM Modi handed over to Samarkand State University in Uzbekistan

The Indian government has gifted a collection of books on India to the Samarkand State University.

ANI | Tashkent | Updated: 17-09-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 23:12 IST
Books on India gifted by PM Modi handed over to Samarkand State University in Uzbekistan
Books on India gifted by PM Modi handed over to Samarkand State University in Uzbekistan (Photo: Twitter/@amb_tashkent). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Uzbekistan

The Indian government has gifted a collection of books on India to the Samarkand State University. "On the occasion of the visit of Prime Minister of India @narendramodi to Samarkand for SCO Summit, a collection of books on India gifted by Prime Minister to Samarkand State University was handed over by Amb @manishprabhat06 to Prof. Rustam Khalmuradov, Rector of SSU," India in Uzbekistan tweeted on Saturday.

PM Modi attended the 22nd Summit of the Council of Heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States (SCO-CoHS) on Friday in Samarkand in Uzbekistan after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. SCO members agreed to work on a unified list of terrorists. Foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said an agreement was reached at the annual summit of the SCO on working towards developing a unified list of terrorists, separatists and extremist organisations whose activities are prohibited on the territories of the SCO member states.

"There were also a couple of intergovernmental agreements which were approved including in the field of tourism and on plant quarantine issue. There were a couple of other agreements which were approved, which included the digital literacy agreement on renewable energy resources, stimulating industrial cooperation," Kwatra said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Friday shared India's perspective on the regional and international situation and the issues of regional peace and security including in Afghanistan, said Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Friday.

Addressing a special briefing on PM Modi's visit to Uzbekistan, the foreign secretary highlighted the Afghanistan situation, terrorism, aspirations of Central Asian regions and connectivity. "PM Modi shared India's perspective in the regional and international situation and the regional peace and security issues, including the issue in Afghanistan. Issues of development and the region and all over the world are a matter of agenda item under the SCO discussions," he said higlighing key interventions of PM Modi.

Kwatra also said that PM Modi also emphasised on the centrality and aspirations and needs of the Central Asian Republics in the SCO. "Need for greater cooperation to fight terrorism in the region, and in this context, he (PM Modi) emphasised role that SCO can play including through the work of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) organisation," he said.

PM Modi also emphasised the need for better regional connectivity, which is essential for great economic and trade corporation between India and other SCO member countries, India and Central Asia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

