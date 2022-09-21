Jaishankar meets Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at UNGA in New York

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on Wednesday (local time) met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at United Nations General Assembly in New York. Jaishankar is on a 10-day visit to the United States for the 77th session of the UNGA.

The meeting comes after the US and France hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine war. On the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand on September 16, PM Modi had said "today's era isn't of war" while emphasising the need to find ways to address the problems of food, fuel security and fertilizers.

France President Emmanuel Macron and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday (local time) welcomed PM Modi's statement to Putin on Ukraine. "Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India was right when he said the time is not for war. It is not for revenge against the West, or for opposing the West against the east. It is the time for a collective time for our sovereign equal states. To cope together with challenges we face," Macron said.

Sullivan in a White House statement said: "I think what Prime Minister Modi said -- a statement of principle on behalf of what he believes is right and just -- was very much welcomed by the United States and for the Indian leadership, which has longstanding relationships in Moscow, from the very top all the way through the Russian government, to continue to reinforce that message that now is the time for the war to end". PM Modi's statement became popular and was praised by international media.

Russian President Putin had said that he knows about India's position on the Ukraine conflict. "I know about your position on the Ukraine conflict. I know about your concerns. We want all of this to end as soon as possible," Putin said.

"But the other party, the leadership of Ukraine has claimed... that they refuse to engage in the negotiation process. They said they want to achieve their objectives, as they say, on the battlefield militarily. We will keep you abreast of everything that is happening over there," he added. Meanwhile, Putin on Wednesday announced that he had signed a decree on partial mobilization in Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"In order to protect our homeland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity, to ensure the security of our people and people in the liberated territories, I consider it necessary to support the proposal of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff to conduct partial mobilization in the Russian Federation," he said during nation address today, CNN reported. Further, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday he did not believe the world would allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons. Speaking in an interview with Germany's BILD TV, Zelenskyy warned against being cowed by Putin's threats, saying they would invite Russia to attempt to take more territory.

Notably, President Biden is expected to focus on Russia's war on Ukraine in his speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday and will announce new support for countries facing food shortages caused in part by the war, the White House said. (ANI)

