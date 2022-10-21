Pakistan: Angered mob attacks SSP's office, one policeman wounded

Left Menu

In a recent clash between protestors and police officials, an enraged mob of around 200 people attacked a police station and nearby West SSP's office in Pakistan.

In a recent clash between protestors and police officials, an enraged mob of around 200 people attacked a police station and nearby West SSP's office in Pakistan. The incident took place in Orangi town of Karachi on Thursday night, Dawn reported.

The clashes resulted in injury to one policeman and damaged properties. According to Dawn, the angry masses were enraged over a reported incident in which a religious scholar was allegedly taken away by some agency personnel in civvies from his house, according to police officials.

Orangi Town SHO Waqar Ahmed Awan said that Maulvi Ishaq was taken away from his house in Ghazi Goth, Manghopir. His students along with a number of local residents came out of their houses and proceeded to the West-SSP's office near the police station to express their anger over the incident, Dawn reported. The protesters further pelted stones at the office and police station, as well as the official vehicles parked.

A head constable, Haroon Rafiq, suffered minor injuries and was taken to the nearby hospital for treatment. In order to push the angry protestors away from the region, the local police also used teargas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

