India hands over 200 vehicles to Nepal for use in general elections

The Indian government on Tuesday handed over a total of 200 vehicles to Nepal for use in general elections slated for November 20.

ANI | Updated: 01-11-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 19:02 IST
Event held in Kathmandu at the Ministry of Finance. Image Credit: ANI
  • Nepal

On Nepal's request, the Indian government on Tuesday handed over 200 vehicles to the Himalayan country that would be utilized at the time of general elections slated for the 20th of this month. The Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, handed over vehicles to Minister for Finance, Janardan Sharma, as a gift of India for logistical support to various Nepali institutions for the conduct of elections.

"On the request of the Government of Nepal, the Government of India has provided us with 200 vehicles. On behalf of the Government of Nepal, I thank the Indian Government via the Indian ambassador. These vehicles would be utilized at the time of election by security forces, Election Commission and other concerned bodies. I again thank the Indian ambassador for expediting our request and swift handover," Finance Minister Janardan Sharma said while addressing the event held in Kathmandu at the Ministry of Finance. Out of 200 vehicles 120 will be utilized by security forces and 80 vehicles by the Election Commission of Nepal. These vehicles would be useful in further augmenting the logistical arrangements of various institutions of Nepal across the country for conducting the polls.

The Government of India has been extending support in the form of vehicles as per the request of the Government of Nepal in previous years as well, for the utilization by the Election Commission as well as the security forces of Nepal. More than 2400 vehicles have been gifted to Nepali institutions for support during elections, including approx. 2000 vehicles to Nepal Police and Armed Police Forces and approx. 400 vehicles to Nepali Army and Election Commission.

"The Government of India for years have been supporting Nepal with vehicles. Till now we have given about 2,400 vehicles to the Government of Nepal out of which 2000 are utilized by security forces and 400 by the election commission. We wish a successful commencement of the election and efficiency. The harmonious relationship that exists between India and Nepal, today's vehicle handover ceremony also reflects bond," Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava said. India and Nepal enjoy a multi-faceted and multi-sectoral development partnership that is reflective of the closeness of the people of both countries. Extending these logistical provisions reflects the continued support of the Government of India for contributing to the development of people-to-people links. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

