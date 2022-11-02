Left Menu

Pakistan, China agree to further expand CPEC

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who is on a two-day visit to China held a meeting with Chinese premier Xi Jinping on Wednesday and focussed on expanding cooperation on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

ANI | Updated: 02-11-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 13:32 IST
Pakistan, China agree to further expand CPEC
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. (Photo Credit - Twitter/PML-N). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who is on a two-day visit to China held a meeting with Chinese premier Xi Jinping on Wednesday and focussed on expanding cooperation on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Both leaders discussed broad-based cooperation in economy and investment, as well as, exchanged views on regional and global developments and held discussions to further strengthen strategic partnership, reported Geo News.

Shehbaz is on official visit to China with a high-level delegation at the invitation of Premier Li Keqiang. The meeting was primarily aimed at revitalising the CPEC project. The meeting took place at China's Great Hall of the People during which the two leaders discussed the broad-based cooperation in economy and investment, reported Geo News.

"Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif met Chinese President Xi Jinping. Both leaders discussed mutual cooperation in all areas of bilateral relations, especially #CPEC projects and agreed to further strengthen strategic partnership," tweeted Pakistan's Prime Minister's Office. Before departing for Beijing on November 1, the premier said that he was "honoured to be among the first few leaders to have been invited after the historic 20th National Congress of the CPC".

He said that the second phase of CPEC is expected to usher in a new era of socioeconomic development that will improve the standard of living for our people, reported Geo News. The premier also said that there is a lot to learn from the Chinese economic miracle.

"At a time when the world is grappling with multiple challenges, Pakistan and China stand together as friends and partners," he said. A day before the visit, China warmly welcomed the PM's visit and said it looked forward to further advancing high-level strategic cooperation between the two countries and bringing more fruitful outcomes from Sino-Pak friendship to the benefit of the two people.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, said that no matter how the international or domestic situations had evolved, the China-Pakistan friendship had been carried on from generation to generation, reported Geo News. "Our two countries have always supported each other on issues concerning respective major interests and have stood together and helped each other in the face of major natural disasters," he added.

CPEC is a 3,000-km-long route of infrastructure projects connecting China's northwest Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and the Gwadar Port in the western province of Balochistan in Pakistan. It is a bilateral project between Pakistan and China, intended to promote connectivity across Pakistan with a network of highways, railways, and pipelines accompanied by energy, industrial, and other infrastructure development projects.

However, the insurgent groups in Balochistan are opposing CPEC as it threatens the ethnic distribution of the region. This poses a threat to CPEC as Gwadar port situated in Balochistan holds the key to the success of the corridor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022