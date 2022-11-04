Left Menu

Amit Dasgupta appointed as a member in the Order of Australia

Amit Dasgupta on Thursday was appointed as an Honorary Member in the General Division of the Order of Australia (AM) for his service to the Australia-India bilateral relationship.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 11:59 IST
Amit Dasgupta appointed as a member in the Order of Australia
Amit Dasgupta appointed as an Honorary Member in the General Division of the Order of Australia.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amit Dasgupta on Thursday was appointed as an Honorary Member in the General Division of the Order of Australia (AM) for his service to the Australia-India bilateral relationship. "Congratulations Mr Amit Dasgupta AM for your appointment as an Honorary Member, General Division, Order of Australia (AM). Honoured to confer this award, on behalf of Australia's Governor-General, to @amit_adg for his longstanding contribution to the Australia-India bilateral relationship," tweeted Sarah Storey, Australia's Deputy High Commissioner to India.

Dasgupta is a tireless promoter of Australia-India relations, challenging the nations' governments and people to realise the underlying potential of a stronger bilateral relationship. "At a complete loss for words! Overwhelming and humbling to receive such a great and extraordinary honour. Thank you for the wonderful ceremony! Deeply touched," tweeted Dasgupta.

As Consul-General of India to Australia from 2009 to 2012, Dasgupta was a staunch advocate for the principles of multiculturalism, which underpins contemporary Australia. During this period, attacks against Indian students threatened Australia's international reputation. Dasgupta's personal efforts assisted in diffusing tensions and reassuring the Indian diaspora.

Dasgupta was instrumental in establishing the Australia-India Youth Dialogue. Now in its second decade, the Dialogue is a permanent fixture of the bilateral relationship and fosters connections between Australian and Indian young people. Dasgupta continues to advance relations between the two countries as a Distinguished Fellow of the Australia India Institute, a Senior Fellow at the Society for Policy Studies, and the Inaugural Country Director of the University of New South Wales since 2016.

Dasgupta's deep and longstanding service to the Australia-India bilateral relationship is commendable and worthy of formal national recognition through his appointment as an Honorary Member in the General Division of the Order of Australia (AM) There are a number of different Australian Honours Awards which are awarded for different reasons. The main Australian honour is the Order of Australia which confers the highest recognition for outstanding achievement and service. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022