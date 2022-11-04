Left Menu

UN to construct 1000 "earthquake-resilient" houses in Afghanistan's Paktika province

Due to persistent earthquakes in Afghanistan, the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) has decided to construct 1,000 "earthquake-resilient" houses for over 8,000 earthquake-stricken people of the Barmal district of Paktika province.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 15:21 IST
UN to construct 1000 "earthquake-resilient" houses in Afghanistan's Paktika province
Representative Image (Photo: UNICEF Afghanistan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

As earthquakes are persistent in Afghanistan, the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) has decided to construct 1,000 "earthquake-resilient" houses for over 8,000 earthquake-stricken people of the Barmal district of Paktika province in southeastern Afghanistan. In a tweet, the UN refugee agency in Afghanistan wrote, "UNHCR Afghanistan is moving swiftly to provide 1000 earthquake-resilient houses to more than 8000 people in Barmal District before snows isolate the remote region."

The houses will be handed over to the victims of the earthquake, the UNHCR said in a thread of tweets on Thursday. Earlier in August, the UN Refugee Agency announced the start of a more than USD 14 million community-based construction effort to build 2,300 earthquake-resilient houses to help residents in the southeastern Afghanistan region devastated by the deadly June 22 earthquake.

Under the plan, UNHCR is providing materials and supporting building costs for the construction of 2,000 winterized homes in both Giyan and Barmal districts of Paktika Province and 300 homes in Spera District of Khost Province, Khaama Press reported. Earthmoving equipment contracted by UNHCR has started site clearance in Barmal and trucks are delivering construction materials as snow is expected by mid-November.

Over recent weeks, UNHCR teams have met with communities to present the project, identify the worst-affected families, and organize community groups to implement the community-based scheme. In addition to building materials, households participating in the project will receive USD700 for labour. Engineers working with UNHCR's partners will monitor construction so that relevant guidance is followed.

Over the past four decades, Afghanistan has been battered by conflicts and natural disasters that have left millions facing famine and starvation. The latest estimates indicate that some 24 million Afghans, more than half the country's population, are in need of humanitarian assistance. There are some 3.4 million conflict-displaced persons in Afghanistan, as well as 1.57 million climate-displaced people, making it one of the most complex humanitarian crises in the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022