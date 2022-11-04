Left Menu

Philippines deports 21 Chinese nationals linked to illegal online gambling

This comes after the initial batch of six Chinese nationals deported last October 19. Subjects were escorted by operatives from the BI's Warden Facility Protection Unit, Border Control and Intelligence Unit, and Intelligence Division.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 23:15 IST
Philippines deports 21 Chinese nationals linked to illegal online gambling
Philippines deports 21 more Chinese nationals linked to illegal online gambling (Photo Credit: Philippines's Bureau of Immigration Facebook). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Philippines's Bureau of Immigration has deported 21 Chinese nationals linked to illegal online gambling. "The Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced the second batch of illegal online gambling-related deportations," Philippines's Bureau of Immigration said in a Facebook post.

According to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, 21 additional Chinese nationals boarded a Philippine Airlines flight to Wuhan, China afternoon of November 2. This comes after the initial batch of six Chinese nationals deported last October 19. Subjects were escorted by operatives from the BI's Warden Facility Protection Unit, Border Control and Intelligence Unit, and Intelligence Division.

The BI earlier reported that it will implement the deportation of more than 300 foreign nationals, mostly Chinese citizens, who have been arrested by local law enforcement agencies for involvement in illegal online gambling. Tansingco said that they have reported the update to the Department of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, who attended and monitored the departure of the first batch of deportees.

"We will ensure that those involved in illegal activities will be deported and blacklisted," said Tansingco. "This is to create a safe space for foreign nationals who comply with immigration policies are here in the country legally," he added. Tansingco said they expect the next batch to be implemented soon, as they are in close coordination with the Chinese Embassy for the expeditious release of the deportees' travel documents. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

 Hungary
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022