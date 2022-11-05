Left Menu

Mass grave discovered in Afghanistan's Kandahar, 5 unidentified bodies found

In a recent case of mass graves, remains of five unidentified bodies were found in Afghanistan's Kandahar province on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 11:10 IST
Mass grave discovered in Afghanistan's Kandahar, 5 unidentified bodies found
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Remains of five unidentified bodies were found in Afghanistan's Kandahar province, TOLOnews reported citing the Kandahar governor's spokesperson. The local officials said the remains of bodies were discovered in the Daman district of Kandahar province on Thursday.

According to the official spokesperson, Haji Zaid, the remains of people found were buried at the incident site about ten to fifteen years ago. "The residents of the area have confirmed that several crimes have been committed here. Mass graves are found all the time across Afghanistan, particularly in the province of Kandahar, where many of them were discovered after the Islamic Emirate took control and where more are discovered daily," TOLOnews reported quoting Zaid as saying.

However, the identities of the bodies are unknown as the investigation of the case is underway. Meanwhile, a resident of Kandahar, Sardar Agha asked the authorities to undergo a full investigation into the horrifying case.

"I ask the current authorities to conduct an international investigation regarding this case," said Sardar Agha. "It's crucial to find the perpetrators. This incident must be investigated and shouldn't be left as news. The criminals must be identified and punished," said Abdul Rauf Azim, another Kandahar resident, reported TOLOnews.

Previously in September, the remains of 12 people were discovered by the residents of Spin Boldak region which is a town bordering Pakistan in the southern province of Kandahar. The incident site has also been the site of intense fighting between forces of the Western-backed government and Taliban fighters for the last two decades until the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August last year, Arab News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global
4
Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022