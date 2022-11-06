Commercial plane crashes in Tanzania's Lake Victoria, rescue operations underway
Tanzania's precision air crashed into Lake Victoria which is Africa's largest lake by area on Sunday, CNN reported citing the officials.
Tanzania's precision air crashed into Lake Victoria which is Africa's largest lake by area on Sunday, CNN reported citing the officials. The largest lake in Africa was struck by the downed aircraft near Bukoba airport, according to a Precision Air official who talked to CNN.
With dozens of passengers on board as per officials, the fatalities in the crash remain undetermined as the investigation is underway. Notably, Precision Air is a Tanzanian airline based out of Dar es Salaam. There is no immediate information on how many were exactly on board and injured in the crash. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
