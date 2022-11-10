Union Secy Tourism discusses in-depth engagement between PATA, India in London

Union Secretary of Ministry of Tourism, Arvind Singh and Additional Secretary, Rakesh Kumar Verma, had a meeting with Liz Ortiguera, Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) CEO to discuss in-depth engagement between PATA and India including the possibility to hold next annual summit in India, PATA travel mart and participation in other G-20 side events, an official statement by Ministry of Tourism read. The Ministry of Tourism participated in World Travel Market (WTM) 2022 from November 7-9 in London where varied tourism offerings of India were showcased to the global tourism industry stakeholders such as tour operators, travel agents, and media.

The Indian delegation met Andy Burwell, International Director, Confederation of Business Industry (CBI) and discussed the possibility of business/ investment opportunities and how India is an attractive investment destination, the Tourism Ministry said in an official statement. India is sharing its priorities for the tourism sector, which include focusing on promoting sustainable tourism, digitalization of the tourism sector, and development of tourism MSMEs and skills. India is a land of culture, heritage and spirituality with every state having its own unique tourism offerings to the world.

The tourism sector in India is growing fast and gearing up to meet the emerging trends post-pandemic. Forthcoming India's G-20 Presidency from December 2022 to November 2023 will help India's tourism sector to highlight the country's tourism offerings and share our tourism success stories on a global stage. The delegation also met Kevin McCole, Managing Director, UK India Business Council (UKIBC) to invite their participation in the forthcoming Tourism Investor Summit, according to the press release. (ANI)

