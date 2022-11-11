US Treasury Secy Janet Yellen meets business leaders at Microsoft India Development Centre, Noida

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday met business leaders at Microsoft India Development Centre, Noida during her trip to India which focuses on strengthening India-US economic ties. "I am here to meet my counterpart Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. India-US economic ties are getting stronger and deeper with time. With concerns on supply chain, we should work together," she said.

Yellen is in India to participate in the US-India Economic and Financial Partnership. "The US relationship with India is strong and continues to deepen through trade, critical economic ties, and shared values," she tweeted earlier.

Yellen further said that she will be joining US President Joe Biden, who will be participating in the G20 Summit in Indonesia to be held on November 15-16. "Before joining @POTUS at the G20 Summit in Indonesia, I'm visiting India to participate in the US-India Economic and Financial Partnership. The US relationship with India is strong and continues to deepen through trade, critical economic ties, and shared values," tweeted Yellen.

Following the US-India Economic and Financial Partnership (EFP) dialogue, Secretary Yellen will join Minister Sitharaman for a fireside discussion with executives from major Indian companies and American companies operating in India. "To conclude the day, Secretary Yellen and Minister Sitharaman will sign a joint statement on the EFP dialogue. The Secretary's remarks and participation in the fireside discussion will be open to the pre-credentialed press. There will be press sprays with remarks at the top of the EFP and bilateral meeting, and a photo spray at the signing ceremony," the treasury department said.

Throughout her visit to India, secretary Yellen will discuss how the US and India have worked together to deepen their economic ties, it added. She will highlight the close ties between American and Indian people and businesses and note ways we can further our bilateral economic relationship, including through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and stronger supply chains through friend-shoring.

She will also reaffirm America's and India's shared democratic values and commitment to upholding a rules-based international order as the world's largest democracies. Yellen will also welcome India's assumption of the G20 presidency next month and discuss opportunities to make progress on global challenges through global climate action and evolving the multilateral development banks (MDBs).

After concluding her India visit, Yellen will then travel to Bali, Indonesia to represent the US at the G20 Joint Finance and Health Ministers' Meeting on November 12 and accompany US President Joe Biden at the G20 Leaders' Summit on November 15 and 16. (ANI)

