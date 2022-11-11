Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian troops enter Kherson as Russia retreats

Ukraine's troops entered Kherson on Friday after Russian forces withdrew and retreated to the east on Friday. "Russia has completed the withdrawal of its troops from Kherson city," the country's defence ministry said in a statement, Al Jazeera reported.

Calling it a success since the war between Russia and Ukraine started in February, Ukraine's foreign minister has hailed Russia's withdrawal of troops from the southern city of Kherson as an important battlefield success. "Ukraine is gaining another important victory right now and proves that whatever Russia says or does, Ukraine will win," Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet.

Several videos have been circulating over social media in which Ukrainians are seen welcoming Ukraine's troops into the southern city of Kherson. As the war between both countries continues to escalate, six people have been killed by a Russian rocket attack on an apartment building in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, Al Jazeera reported citing the mayor.

After Moscow announced the withdrawal of forces from Kherson, the US on Thursday announced the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance, worth USD 400 million for Ukraine. Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, while addressing the media said the package includes "important air defence contributions" such as missiles for Hawk air defence systems as well as US Avenger air defence systems that come equipped with Stinger missiles.

The order of withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson came at a meeting in Moscow between Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and the commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin, as the Ukrainian forces were making further advances towards Kherson city from two directions, media reports said. Notably, Ukrainian forces disabling bridges across the Dnipro river and attacking Russian supply lines made it very difficult for Russia to defend the occupied territory.

As per CNN, Russia's withdrawal from Russia would be the most significant military development since the Ukrainian forces were able to sweep through the northern Kharkiv region back in September. Kherson was one of four Ukrainian regions that were 'illegally' annexed by Russia in September.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict which started eight months ago has jolted Europe. The European Union and its Member States have shown solidarity with people fleeing the war. The Union has immediately mobilised support to the Ukrainian government to keep its essential functions going, on top of the emergency and humanitarian assistance, and military aid provided to Ukraine. (ANI)

