Left Menu

Afghan Ministry condemns mistreatment of refugees in Pakistan

Taliban has condemned the mistreatment of Afghan refugees in Pakistan and called on Islamabad to remain respectful of the rights of refugees.

ANI | Updated: 12-11-2022 08:06 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 08:06 IST
Afghan Ministry condemns mistreatment of refugees in Pakistan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Taliban has condemned the mistreatment of Afghan refugees in Pakistan and called on Islamabad to remain respectful of the rights of refugees, local media reported. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate condemns the disturbing of our citizens and calls on the Pakistani government to avoid the repeat of such actions," Tolo News quoted a Taliban MoFA official as saying.

Earlier a video went viral showing several Afghan refugees detained and tied with a rope in Karachi, Pakistan. The detainees in the video were found complaining that the Pakistani police took away their cell phones and money.

Tolo News cited analysts saying that Islamabad is using the presence of Afghan refugees as a tool to pressure the caretaker government to accept its wishes. "When the government of Pakistan sits in talks with the Islamic Emirate and does not reach an agreement, then Pakistan has leverage with Afghan refugees who are living in Pakistan and will beat them, disturb them and deport them", Tolo News quoted a university instructor as saying.

Tolo News cited UNHCR which estimates that around 13 million Afghans live in Pakistan. "They should allow them at first to come to Pakistan. They can live in their country in any condition but when they come here, they are facing a lot of problems," Tolo News quoted a Pashtoon Tahfuz Movement (PTM) member.

Earlier, the Afghanistan Embassy in Pakistan said that more than 1,250 Afghan refugees had been detained within the past 40 days by Pakistani police. Khaama Press, citing its monitoring desk, said that thousands of Afghans cross Turkham and Spin Boldak borders daily and most do so without holding valid entry permits and visas.

The Afghan immigrants in Pakistan do not hold any legal status as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has not yet started registering the immigrants. One of the main reasons behind the rising number of Afghan immigrants in Pakistan is the political instability and economic crisis in Afghanistan, reported Khaama Press.

Since its ascent to power in Kabul, the Islamic group imposed policies severely restricting basic rights--particularly those of women and girls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global
4
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022