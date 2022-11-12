Left Menu

Pak delegation offers traditional chaddar at Nizamuddin dargah

Led by Muqeet Ahsen, an official from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, a 147-member delegation from Islamabad arrived in New Delhi on November 7. They will conclude their visit on November 13.

A religious delegation from Pakistan accompanied by the country's Charge d'Affaires Aftab Hasan Khan visited the darga of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia (RA) in New Delhi on Saturday. Led by Muqeet Ahsen, an official from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, a 147-member delegation from Islamabad arrived in New Delhi on November 7. They will conclude their visit on November 13.

"Today, 147 Pakistani Zaireen, accompanied by Charge d'Affaire Mr Aftab Hasan Khan and diplomats from the Pakistan High Commission in India, placed the traditional Chaddar at the Shrine of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia (RA) in New Delhi," Pakistan's High Commission in India said in a statement on Twitter. Diplomats from the Pakistan High Commission in India also accompanied the delegation to the tomb.

The Pakistani delegation is in New Delhi to participate in the 719th annual Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia (RA). "The Zaireen, led by Muqeet Ahsen an official of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Islamabad are in New Delhi from 7-13 November 2022, to participate in the 719th annual Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia (RA)," the tweet read.

Moreover, the Pakistani delegation also visited the Dargah of Hazrat Amir Khusro (RA), located in the same compound. Pakistani Sufi religious delegations have been travelling to India to visit their sacred sites for many years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

